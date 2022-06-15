Department of Management Studies, GHRCE organized FDP on Digital Marketing

Advertisement

The Department of Management Studies at G H Raisoni College of Engineering in association with ISTE (Indian Society for Technical Education) New Delhihad organized a Faculty Development Program (FDP) on “Digital Marketing”, recently.Mr. VaibhavGanjapure, Asst. Editor, Times of India, Nagpur graced the occasion as The Chief Guest of the program.Mr. DeveshBohre, Senior Functional Consultant, Infosys Limited, Toronto Canada was the Guest of Honour for the program.The convenors for this FDP wereDr. Sanjiv Kumar, Head, Department of Management Studies and Dr. ShaileshKediya, Associate Professor, Department of Management Studies, GHRCE.

The FDP was conducted in online mode throughWebex platform. This FDP had series of lectures delivered by eminent speakers of the relevant fieldwho are practicing Digital Marketing as well ashad speakers from academics who have interest in this subject.Participants got ample of knowledge in the fields of Building Blocks of a website, social media marketing, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, online reputation building, etc.

There were more than 200 participants from all over India and abroad from varied backgrounds right from students, faculty members of various colleges, research scholars and industry professional. The last session on 28th May 2022 was Evaluation and Valedictory program, wherein the participants were evaluated through online test.

The participants were provided with e-certificate after successful completion of the sessions.This was followed by a Valedictory session.The program was co-ordinated by faculty members of the Department of Management Studies, Prof. JanmejayShukla, Prof. SiddharthDongre and Prof. ShwetaPethe and student co-ordinators. Department expressed gratitude to Director, Dr. SachinUntawale, GHRCE for support extended in organizing the FDP.

