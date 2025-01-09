Delivery boy turns two-wheeler thief in Nagpur, 20 stolen vehicles seized

Advertisement













Nagpur: A delivery boy working for an e-commerce company in Nagpur was arrested by MIDC Police for stealing two-wheelers. The accused, identified as Naveen Devidas Rasa (37), a resident of Mahakali Colliery, Prakash Nagar, Chandrapur, was found in possession of 20 stolen two-wheelers.

Naveen had been residing in Lokmanya Nagar in MIDC area, on rent for the past two years. While working as a delivery agent, he began stealing two-wheelers to earn quick money. His first theft was committed at a vegetable market near IC Square in MIDC, where he stole a two-wheeler belonging to Sunil Shrivas.

Zonal DCP Lohit Matani shared details about the arrest during a press conference on Wednesday.

According to police, Navin shifted to Nagpur and was living on rent in MIDC. “Navin used to steal two-wheelers from weekly markets and later sold them to his relatives in Chandrapur and Gadchiroli districts,” said cops. Sources said the accused used a ‘master key’ to commit the crimes.

MIDC police launched an investigation after a moped was stolen in their jurisdiction from a weekly market. “Several vehicles were stolen from the area over the past year. So, we activated our informers and learnt that one of the stolen mopeds was in Chandrapur. We sent a team there and tracked down the person who claimed that he bought the vehicle from his relative in Nagpur,” said cops.

During questioning, Navin allegedly confessed to stealing multiple vehicles. “The accused used to sell the vehicles for Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000. We later recovered all the stolen vehicles,” said police.

Naveen used his job as a delivery boy to scout for potential vehicles to steal. After the theft, he would transport the stolen vehicles to Chandrapur, where he has several relatives. The police have returned the recovered vehicles to their rightful owners.