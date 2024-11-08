Delhi Public School MIHAN Shines with Education World Awards for Exemplary Learning Environment

Advertisement

Delhi Public School (DPS) MIHAN has earned national recognition in the Education World India School Grand Jury Rankings for 2024-25. The institution ranked 2nd across India and holds the top position in Maharashtra for ‘Student Leadership Development,’ affirming its dedication to fostering leadership skills and shaping the next generation of global leaders. Furthermore, in the Education World India School Rankings Awards for 2024-25, DPS MIHAN has been awarded the #2 spot in the city for best ‘Co-Ed Day School,’ highlighting its commitment to delivering quality education and a supportive, holistic environment.

The President and Pro Vice Chairperson of DPS MIHAN and Kamptee Road, Ms. Tulika Kedia, along with Director Ms. Savita Jaiswal, have commended the efforts of the staff and Principal Ms. Nidhi Yadav. Their collective dedication has driven innovative teaching methods, creativity, and critical thinking in the curriculum. Ms. Kedia’s visionary approach and mentorship continue to inspire the school’s pursuit of excellence in both academic achievement and personal growth, promoting value-based education and 21st-century skills to help students address and solve global challenges.



