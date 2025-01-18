Delhi Public School MIHAN Hosts Happy Feet Sports Fest 2024-25

Advertisement













Nagpur : Delhi Public School MIHAN hosted its Annual Sports Day – Happy Meet Sports Fest 2024-25 on 17th January for Pre -School and 18th January for Grades I & II respectively, celebrating energy, teamwork, and creativity. Under the visionary leadership of President and Pro-Vice Chairperson Ms. Tulika Kedia and Director Ms. Savita Jaiswal, the Happy Feet Sports fest focused on a vibrant celebration of fitness, creativity, and unity.

A heartfelt welcome address was given by the Principal Ms. Nidhi Yadav, who highlighted the pivotal role of sports in shaping young minds. The Chief Guest for the Day-1 event Ms. Naina M. Gokhale, a recipient of the Shiv Chhatrapati Award by Maharashtra State (1997-98) who also participated in 32 national championships winning an impressive 7 gold medals during her illustrious career.

Gold Rate Saturday18 Jan. 2025 Gold 24 KT 79,600 /- Gold 22 KT 74,000 /- Silver / Kg 90,900/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The Day – 2 event was graced by Ms. Pooja Shelke, a certified cyber forensic expert, fitness enthusiast, and national boxing player, who inspired the participants with her achievements. The events on both the days began with a spirited Torch Run by Sports Achievers of the Pre School – Grade II followed by the official declaration of the Meet open by the Chief guest. Highlights included thrilling races like the Fish Race, Hurdles Race, Master Chef Race, Animal Race, and Seasons Race for Pre-schoolers, along with senior events like The Ladoo Chase, Caterpillar Crawl, and Magic Mat Marathon.

Drills such as the Ring Drill, Puppet Drill, Pom-Pom Drill, Cloth Drill, Aerobics with Ribbons and Sticks, and Ball Drill performed by the budding sports persons captivated the attention of the audience with their coordination and creativity. The event also featured fun parent races and a lively Zumba session.

The event concluded with a medal ceremony to celebrate the spirit of Sportsmanship. The school’s focus on fostering creativity, teamwork, and holistic development has been the cornerstone of its remarkable progress and its achievements in the field of Sports.