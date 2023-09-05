Nagpur: In a heartwarming tribute to educators on the occasion of Teacher’s Day, the students of Delhi Public School Kamptee Road, Nagpur, came together in a special assembly on September 5th, 2023. This assembly was organized to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a day dedicated to expressing gratitude and admiration for the hardworking teachers who shape the future of the nation.

The event at DPS Kamptee Road was a testament to the school’s commitment to recognizing and appreciating the invaluable role played by teachers in nurturing young minds. The day was marked by two distinct assemblies, each brimming with enthusiasm and appreciation for the dedicated educators.

Advertisement

The highlight of the event was a scintillating cultural performance by the students, expressing their love and respect for their teachers. The cultural show featured mesmerizing dance performances, soulful group songs, and impressive orchestra performances by the students, showcasing their talents and creativity. In addition to the performances, the students organized a series of fun games and activities to entertain and engage their teachers.

The melodious songs, captivating dances, and thrilling games created an unforgettable experience for the teachers, emphasizing the pivotal role they play in molding their students into responsible citizens and remarkable individuals.

To make the day even more special, a heartwarming cake-cutting ceremony was arranged for the teachers. This thoughtful gesture was initiated by Ms. Tulika Kedia, President and Pro-Vice Chairperson of DPS Kamptee Road and MIHAN, Nagpur, along with Ms. Savita Jaiswal, Director of DPS Kamptee Road and MIHAN, Nagpur. During the ceremony, Ms. Tulika Kedia expressed her heartfelt appreciation for all the teachers, acknowledging their significant contributions to the school’s success.

Ms. Kedia’s message underscored the profound impact teachers have on the lives of their students and highlighted the importance of their daily efforts in shaping the future. The day was filled with cherished moments that will remain etched in the memories of everyone involved.

Teacher’s Day at Delhi Public School Kamptee Road, Nagpur, was a heartfelt celebration of the dedication, passion, and hard work of teachers, reminding us all of the profound influence they have on the generations they inspire.

As a prominent educational institution, DPS Kamptee Road continues to prioritize the holistic development of its students, nurturing not only their academic growth but also their values, creativity, and appreciation for the guiding lights in their lives – their teachers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement