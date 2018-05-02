Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Delhi Polls: BJP Promises Wheat Flour at Rs 2 Per Kg, Clean Drinking Water to Every Household

    New Delhi: The BJP on Friday released ‘Delhi Sankalp Patra’, its manifesto for Delhi Assembly polls, promising good quality wheat flour at Rs 2 per kg for the poor and supply of clean drinking water to every household.

    The document was released in presence of Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Prakash Javadekar, Harsh Vardhan, party’s Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari and MPs.

    Addressing the media, Gadkari said the party will run the “bullet train” of development in the national capital.

    “BJP’s history is linked to Delhi. The future of Delhi will be changed by the BJP,” he said. The manifesto said if it forms the government, the party will give wheat flour to the poor at Rs 2 per kg.

    The manifesto said in line with the Central government’s Jal Jeevan Mission, the party will also provide clean drinking water to every household.

    Attacking the BJP, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the BJP’s manifesto has proved that it will stop facilities like free electricity and water given by the Delhi government.

    Among other promises, the BJP has also promised to implement Central government’s flagship schemes Ayushman Bharat and Kisan Samman Nidhi in the national capital.

    To boost employment, it will also conduct recruitment on all vacant government posts.

    Love anthem of the year: Aankhon ni Andar will make you fall in love this valentine!!
    In Pic Bharat Bandh Protest against CAA-NRC
    Crime Branch seizes foreign liquor, SUV
    Firing at Mayor : 44 days on, cops on toes to catch leads!
    कार्यकारी अभियंता खोत, कडू यांच्यासह २३ अधिकारी-कर्मचाऱ्यांचा सेवानिवृत्ती सत्कार
    सफाई कर्मचा-यांना किमान वेतन कायद्यानुसार वेतन मिळण्याबाबत कार्यवाही करा
    गोंदिया : सरकारी दफ्तरों को निशाना बनाने वाले गिरोह का पर्दाफाश
    बैंकों की हड़ताल से ग्राहक हुए परेशान, सेवाओं पर पड़ रहा है असर
    Child pornography cases: 1680 Tiplines across State, 70 alone in Nagpur: SP Maharashtra Cyber
    Non-bailable warrant against Datke, Mayor Joshi, 20 other BJP leaders
    Nirbhaya convicts' hanging stayed
    Non-bailable warrant against Datke, Mayor Joshi, 20 other BJP leaders
    कार्यकारी अभियंता खोत, कडू यांच्यासह २३ अधिकारी-कर्मचाऱ्यांचा सेवानिवृत्ती सत्कार
    सफाई कर्मचा-यांना किमान वेतन कायद्यानुसार वेतन मिळण्याबाबत कार्यवाही करा
    AIIMS, Nagpur completes over one year
    महापौर, आयुक्तांचा आदेश, दुकानांत लागताहेत कचरा पेट्या
    Maha Metro – Pune Metro Project achieves financial closure
    Child pornography cases: 1680 Tiplines across State, 70 alone in Nagpur: SP Maharashtra Cyber
    बैंकों की हड़ताल से ग्राहक हुए परेशान, सेवाओं पर पड़ रहा है असर
    मविआ शासनाची डीपीसी निधीत कपात जिल्ह्याच्या विकास कामे रखडणार : बावनकुळे
    Non-bailable warrant against Datke, Mayor Joshi, 20 other BJP leaders
    मेगा स्टोर में मूंगफल्ली और काजू में मिला फंगस, एफडीए ने सैंपल किए जब्त
