Published On : Fri, Jul 5th, 2019

Delhi Midtown Round Table (DMRT) 43 inaugurate 4 classrooms

Delhi Midtown Round Table (DMRT) 43 inaugurated 4 classrooms at their long-term Freedom Through Education (FTE) project at P&G – RTI Geeta Vidya Mandir.

These 4 Classrooms were built with an outlay of over Rs 29,25,000/-. Inaugurated by NSA Anjum Arora, LMF Tr. Piyush Prakash, Tr. Ankur Kapoor and Cr. Nidhi Mundhra. This will help the school get recognition for class 12th which will be a big boost to the people of Ganaur village, in Purkhas, Distt Sonipat- Haryana. This is the 3rd time DMRT 43 has helped build four classrooms in this school. This school is a Gem in the crown of Round Table India (RTI).

Delhi Midtown Ladies Circle (DMLC) 112 also donated blackboards, fans and benches to this school.

DMRT 43 does some project every year to motivate the 250 children studying in this remote school, like giving them school bags, scholarship to top students, sports equipment and books to the school library.

The first classroom was built in 2012 by DMRT 43. Since then, the school boasts of 14 classrooms as of now, which is a great infrastructure developed with the help of Proctor & Gamble through their CSR initiatives.

