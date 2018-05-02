Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal tests +ve for Covid

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal tests positive for COVID-19.

Just two days ago, the centre had notified a law that gives it more power over the city’s elected government. According to the amended law, the “Government of Delhi” now means the “Lieutenant Governor of Delhi”, who represents the Centre.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021, came into force yesterday, according to a Home Ministry notification.

The Delhi government will now have to seek the opinion of the Lieutenant Governor before taking any executive action.

