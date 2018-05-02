    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Mar 3rd, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Delhi civic body bypolls: AAP wins 4 of 5 seats

    The ruling Aam Aadmi Party has won four out of five seats in Delhi civic body bypolls.

    The Congress has won one seat.

    Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s party won Kalyanpuri, Rohini, Trilokpuri, Shalimar Bagh while the Congress secured victory in Chauhan Bangar.

    In a tweet, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia congratulated his party and wrote: “Congratulations to the Aam Aadmi Party workers on winning 4 out of 5 seats in the MCD by-election. People of Delhi are fed up of the BJP’s rule. In next year’s MCD election people will vote for @ArvindKejriwal’s honest politics.”

    The BJP presently controls all three of the national capital’s municipal bodies.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Crowding, lack of coordination as senior citizens queue up for Covid-19 shots in Nagpur
    Crowding, lack of coordination as senior citizens queue up for Covid-19 shots in Nagpur
    HC grants anticipatory bail in abetment to commit suicide case
    HC grants anticipatory bail in abetment to commit suicide case
    गिट्टी समांतर करण्यासाठी रेल्वेत युनिमॅट
    गिट्टी समांतर करण्यासाठी रेल्वेत युनिमॅट
    खाजगी रुग्णालयात ही लसीकरण सुरु
    खाजगी रुग्णालयात ही लसीकरण सुरु
    मंगळवारी ११ प्रतिष्ठानांवर कारवाई
    मंगळवारी ११ प्रतिष्ठानांवर कारवाई
    मनपाच्या स्थापना दिनी माजी महापौरांच्या घरी जाऊन महापौरांनी केला सत्कार
    मनपाच्या स्थापना दिनी माजी महापौरांच्या घरी जाऊन महापौरांनी केला सत्कार
    Nag river pollution abatement project approved ; will lead to bio-diversity and rejuvenation of Nag River in Nagpur City
    Nag river pollution abatement project approved ; will lead to bio-diversity and rejuvenation of Nag River in Nagpur City
    १३३ नागरिकांना दंड करुन मनपाने दिले मास्क
    १३३ नागरिकांना दंड करुन मनपाने दिले मास्क
    रोजगार निर्मितीसाठी कौशल्याधिष्ठित मनुष्यबळ तयार व्हावे : ना. गडकरी
    रोजगार निर्मितीसाठी कौशल्याधिष्ठित मनुष्यबळ तयार व्हावे : ना. गडकरी
    Nagpur: Second phase of COVID-19 vaccination inaugurated at Mogre Children Hospital
    Nagpur: Second phase of COVID-19 vaccination inaugurated at Mogre Children Hospital
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145