Delhi civic body bypolls: AAP wins 4 of 5 seats

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party has won four out of five seats in Delhi civic body bypolls.

The Congress has won one seat.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s party won Kalyanpuri, Rohini, Trilokpuri, Shalimar Bagh while the Congress secured victory in Chauhan Bangar.

In a tweet, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia congratulated his party and wrote: “Congratulations to the Aam Aadmi Party workers on winning 4 out of 5 seats in the MCD by-election. People of Delhi are fed up of the BJP’s rule. In next year’s MCD election people will vote for @ArvindKejriwal’s honest politics.”

The BJP presently controls all three of the national capital’s municipal bodies.