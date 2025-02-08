Delhi Assembly poll: Disaster for AAP as Kejriwal, Sisodia bite the dust

New Delhi: In a big blow to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the party chief and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was defeated in his New Delhi bastion by BJP’s Parvesh Verma, the son of another former Chief Minister, by 3,182 votes in the Delhi Assembly polls.

Similarly, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia conceded defeat from the Jangpura seat, losing to BJP’s Tarvinder Singh Marvah by over 600 votes, while Chief Minister Atishi is trailing in Kalkaji as Ramesh Bidhuri extends his lead.

With trends for all 70 Assembly seats declared, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to stage a solid comeback in the national capital with a lead in 48 while the AAP is ahead in 22 others, as of 12.30 pm on Saturday.

This is a stunning fall for Kejriwal, the IAS-turned-politician who rose to prominence with the anti-corruption movement led by Anna Hazare. Kejriwal’s stunning defeat mirrored AAP’s fortunes, with the BJP set to return to the national capital after a hiatus of 27 years.

Kejriwal, battling corruption charges and the ‘Sheesh Mahal’ controversy, won the New Delhi seat for the first time in 2013 after defeating the then Delhi Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Sheila Dikshit. He went on to win the high-profile seat in the 2015 and 2020 polls with hefty margins.