Delhi AQI is 498, it’s like smoking 27 cigarettes!

As air quality in several parts of Delhi-NCR plunged to the ‘severe’ category on Friday morning, people said they experienced breathing problems and irritation in the eye among others.

There was a thick haze blanketing the skyline of the national capital and adjoining areas as the Air Quality Index (AQI) breached the 400 mark at multiple locations.

Exposure to an AQI of 498 over 24 hours converts to smoking roughly 27 cigarettes a day, according to an online convertor.

As per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI stood at 498 in Mundka followed by 491 at Jahangirpuri.

In the RK Puram area and at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (T3) the AQI was recorded at 486 and 473 respectively.

Moreover, AQI at multiple locations in Noida also plunged to the ‘severe’ category with Sector 62, Sector 1 and Sector 116 recording 483, 413 and 415 respectively.

A resident of Noida said that in the wake of dense smog, he has started experiencing breathing problems.

“I can feel irritation in my throat and difficulty in breathing. There is pollution…Something should be done about it. How will an ill person breathe properly? You can see how the situation is,” he said.

Another resident, Maya Sharma, too, complained of difficulty in breathing.

“My son is going to school. The smog seems to be increasing. No notification regarding the closing of schools has come yet. I am sending him to school by wearing a mask… Precaution should be taken as children are falling ill easily… Breathing has become a little difficult. If online classes take place, children will not fall ill,” she said.

