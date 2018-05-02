Delay sending wrong message: Nirbhaya’s mom

Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi on Friday expressed disappointment over postponing the execution of death warrants of the convicts and said the delay is sending a wrong message to the world.

Determined to keep the fight on, she said, “We keep getting disappointed by the system. This delay in the hanging the convicts is sending out a wrong message to the world. I will continue my fight till the convicts are hanged.

“The judicature also promised that they will bring new guidelines for the women and girls pertaining to such matters. The whole country is witnessing how a mockery has been made of President’s law processes. We are constantly struggling in this case,” she added while speaking to ANI in New Delhi.

Nirbhaya’s father Badrinath Singh also expressed sadness over the delay in the hanging of the convicts and said, “The lawyer of the convict should be ashamed of himself. He is making fun of the president’s rule again and again. Being a lawyer he is doing such things.”

Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Friday will hear a plea of Tihar Jail authorities seeking issuance of fresh death warrants against the convicts of 2012 Delhi gang-rape case.

The court had yesterday directed the convicts to file their response by today on the plea by Tihar Jail authorities.The prison authorities moved the application under Section 413 and 414 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and sought to fix a new date for the execution.

This came after President Ram Nath Kovind rejected the mercy petition of convict Akshay Thakur. So far, mercy petitions of Vinay Sharma and Mukesh Singh have also been rejectedA Delhi court had earlier stayed till further orders the execution of the four convicts — Akshay Thakur, Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, and Vinay Sharma — which was earlier scheduled to take place on February 1.