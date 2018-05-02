Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Sat, Aug 24th, 2019

Deeply pained by demise of Arun Jaitley: Dr Mahatme

Arun Jaitley

Nagpur: Rajya Sabha member Padma Shree Dr Vikas Mahatme condoled the demise of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. In his condolence message, Dr Mahatme said, “I am deeply pained by the demise of Shri Jaitley. He always guided me. I learnt many things from his life. Despite falling health, Jaitley carried out party and government works dedicatedly. Due to ill health, he was at home but continued to express himself on various issues. Passing away of Jaitley has left a huge void in our public life. I was fortunate to work with him in Rajya Sabha.”

Happening Nagpur
Nagpur to be world standard city in innovative way: Bawankule
Nagpur to be world standard city in innovative way: Bawankule
Nagpur’s Akshita Jaiswal emerges first runner up at Dellywood Miss India contest
Nagpur’s Akshita Jaiswal emerges first runner up at Dellywood Miss India contest
Nagpur Crime News
Fake agent of Amazon cheats old man of Rs 85,900
Fake agent of Amazon cheats old man of Rs 85,900
ED takes up India’s biggest ‘Nagpur dabba trading’ case
ED takes up India’s biggest ‘Nagpur dabba trading’ case
Maharashtra News
श्रीकृष्ण जन्माष्टमीनिमित्त विंग्स किंडरगार्टेनमध्ये दहिहंडी उत्सव
श्रीकृष्ण जन्माष्टमीनिमित्त विंग्स किंडरगार्टेनमध्ये दहिहंडी उत्सव
रेशीमबाग मैदानावर पुन्हा आनंद मेळाव्यासाठी खोदकाम
रेशीमबाग मैदानावर पुन्हा आनंद मेळाव्यासाठी खोदकाम
Hindi News
बोरखेड़ी के भारत पेट्रोलियम के डेपो में कैची मारकर दिया जा रहा है डीलरों को ईंधन
बोरखेड़ी के भारत पेट्रोलियम के डेपो में कैची मारकर दिया जा रहा है डीलरों को ईंधन
इंस्टीटयुट ऑफ इंजीनियरिंग मेट्रो स्टेशन से जुडेगा कॅनल रोड
इंस्टीटयुट ऑफ इंजीनियरिंग मेट्रो स्टेशन से जुडेगा कॅनल रोड
Trending News
Petrol pilferage detected in tank supplying fuel to BP pump at Borkhedi
Petrol pilferage detected in tank supplying fuel to BP pump at Borkhedi
Intern doctor beaten at GMCH, denies to file police complaint
Intern doctor beaten at GMCH, denies to file police complaint
Featured News
Arun Jaitley passes away at 66
Arun Jaitley passes away at 66
Recession effect: MIHAN SEZ witnesses exodus of companies
Recession effect: MIHAN SEZ witnesses exodus of companies
Trending In Nagpur
अडचणींवर मात करा, ‘स्टार्ट-अप’ने झेप घ्या!
अडचणींवर मात करा, ‘स्टार्ट-अप’ने झेप घ्या!
पाच वर्षात स्कूटरवाले झालेत पाचशे कोटींचे मालक,ईडीची चौकशी तर होणारच- चंद्रकांत पाटील
पाच वर्षात स्कूटरवाले झालेत पाचशे कोटींचे मालक,ईडीची चौकशी तर होणारच- चंद्रकांत पाटील
Gadkari pays rich tributes to Arun Jaitley
Gadkari pays rich tributes to Arun Jaitley
Gadkari opens PlusNeed website at his PR office in city
Gadkari opens PlusNeed website at his PR office in city
MPYC launches ‘Wake Up Maharashtra’ campaign to woo young voters
MPYC launches ‘Wake Up Maharashtra’ campaign to woo young voters
Petrol pilferage detected in tank supplying fuel to BP pump at Borkhedi
Petrol pilferage detected in tank supplying fuel to BP pump at Borkhedi
High Court gives major relief to GoAir Employees
High Court gives major relief to GoAir Employees
प्लसनिडचा शुभारंभ नितीन गडकरींच्या हस्ते
प्लसनिडचा शुभारंभ नितीन गडकरींच्या हस्ते
दादासाहेब बालपांडे काॅलेज आॅफ फाॅर्मसी, चे बेसा-बेलतरोडी ग्रामपंचायत मध्ये भारत स्वच्छता अभियान व आरोग्यसंबंधी जागरूकता मोहिम….
दादासाहेब बालपांडे काॅलेज आॅफ फाॅर्मसी, चे बेसा-बेलतरोडी ग्रामपंचायत मध्ये भारत स्वच्छता अभियान व आरोग्यसंबंधी जागरूकता मोहिम….
इंस्टीटयुट ऑफ इंजीनियरिंग मेट्रो स्टेशन से जुडेगा कॅनल रोड
इंस्टीटयुट ऑफ इंजीनियरिंग मेट्रो स्टेशन से जुडेगा कॅनल रोड
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145