Deeply pained by demise of Arun Jaitley: Dr Mahatme

Nagpur: Rajya Sabha member Padma Shree Dr Vikas Mahatme condoled the demise of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. In his condolence message, Dr Mahatme said, “I am deeply pained by the demise of Shri Jaitley. He always guided me. I learnt many things from his life. Despite falling health, Jaitley carried out party and government works dedicatedly. Due to ill health, he was at home but continued to express himself on various issues. Passing away of Jaitley has left a huge void in our public life. I was fortunate to work with him in Rajya Sabha.”