Deendayal Thali at GMCH proving a boon to poor patients, relatives

Nagpur: The humanitarian scheme, ‘Deendayal Thali,’ launched at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) wherein meals is being made available for just Rs 10 is proving a boon for patients and their relatives coming from far flung areas.

The scheme, a concept of former Mayor Sandip Joshi and and launched by Yuva Zep Pratishthan three years ago to realize the dream of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, serves the poor and the needy in the best possible manner. The scheme caters to thousands of people in need of quality food at the hospital.

Nagpur’s Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), being the largest hospital in Central India, is visited by thousands of poor, needy patients and their relatives from not only Vidarbha but also from Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and other states. The Deendayal Thali provides much relief to around 1200 patients and their relatives on daily basis.

Not many people are privileged enough to get two square meals a day. The condition of patients and their relatives is known to all as many of them have to go without food for want of money. The scheme will thus provide a succour to the poor patients. Lack of money and place to stay during the course of medical treatment force the poor patients’ families to spend nights without food and sleep. But the Deendayal Thali is proving a boon to such patients and their families.