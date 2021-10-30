Dedication of Mines and Hospital by MOIL on 31 st Oct 2021

Nagpur : MOIL ( Mineral Oil India Limited), under Ministry of Steel, will be holding a function for dedication of its 2nd Vertical Shaft at Chikla Mine to the Nation, inauguration of Hospitals at its five mines locations (Chikla, Gumgaon, DongriBuzurg, Tirodi and Kandri Mines), Administrative Building at Tirodi Mine and GT Hostel at Balaghat Mine. The function will be held on 31st October, 2021 at 1 pm in Hotel LeMeridien, Nagpur.

The above facilities will be inaugurated by Sh. Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport and Highways and Sh. Ram Chandra Prasad Singh, Minister of Steel, in the presence of Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste, Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development, and Sh. MukundP. Chaudhari, CMD, MOIL.

Senior officials from Steel Ministry, Press and Media, senior officials of other Government Departments, local representatives, will grace the function.Large number of staff and workers of mines of the company will also be present on this occasion.

This is the maiden visit of Ram Chandra Prasad Singh, Steel Minister to MOIL. He will take this opportunity to address a large cross-section of its employees on this occasion and the next day, he will also visit Balaghat mine, which is the deepest underground Manganese mine in Asia.

MOIL Limited is a Schedule-A, Miniratna Category-I Centrl Public Sector Enterprise under the administrative control of Ministry of Steel, Government of India. MOIL is the largest producer of manganese ore in the country and operates eleven mines in the State of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. MOIL holds ~34% of manganese ore reserves of the country and is contributing ~ 45% of the domestic production. The company has ambitious vision of almost doubling its production to 25 lakh MT by FY 2024-25.MOIL is also exploring business opportunity in the State of Gujarat, other areas in the State of Madhya Pradesh,Rajasthan and Odisha.