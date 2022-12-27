Decision regarding setting up of Maharashtra Medical Authority soon: Mahajan

Nagpur: The state government is considering setting up Maharashtra Medical Authority on the lines of the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority for regular supply of medicines and other items to medical colleges and hospitals in the state. Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan informed the Legislative Council that a decision will be taken in this regard soon.

MLC Pravin Datke raised the issue of problems faced by hospitals due to Haffkine’s faulty operation of drug and machinery supply. Minister Mahajan was speaking while replying to the query.

Minister Girish Mahajan said that delay in supply of medicines, surgical materials and machinery to medical colleges and hospitals is being noticed by Haffkine Institute. About fifteen hundred crores of funds were given to Haffkine, but out of that, about Rs 650 crores have been left unutilised. A government circular has been issued in this regard and relevant instructions have been given. Along with this, the purchasing department of Haffkine Corporation will be empowered and strengthened. A decision to establish Maharashtra Medical Authority on the lines of Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority will be taken soon. Mahajan said that the process of preparing the rules regarding the purchase of medicines is also underway.



Meeting to be convened by Deputy Chairperson

Deputy Chairperson Dr. Neelam Gorhe is going to convene a meeting next month regarding the functioning of Haffkine Institute and facilities for researchers. Mahajan said that Haffkine will be inspected before the meet. MLCs Pravin Pote Patil, Satish Chavan, Sachin Ahir and others participated in the discussion in this context and asked questions.

