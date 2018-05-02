Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Decision on opening places of worship in Maha soon

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is holding discussions with various religious organisations and he will soon take a decision on reopening places of worship in the state, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Monday. Raut said this when some reporters pointed out that restaurants have been allowed to operate again with their capacity not exceeding 50 per cent or as prescribed by local authorities, but temples have not been reopened in the state.

    “The chief minister has maintained from the beginning that things will be unlocked in a phased manner… you can impose 50 per cent restrictions on restaurants while reopening them, but it is not possible in the case of temples,” he said.

    “The state’s chief minister is speaking to organisations representing all religions. Soon, the chief minister will take a decision on it,” Raut said.



