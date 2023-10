The Supreme Court on Monday directed Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar to rule on a clutch of petitions seeking disqualification of rebel lawmakers as initiated by ex-Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party boss Sharad Pawar. Mr Narwekar has been told to decide on petitions by Mr Thackeray’s camp by December 31 and those from Mr Pawar’s side by January 31.

