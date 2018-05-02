    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    Deadline for filing tax returns pushed to Dec 31

    Nagpur: The deadline for filing returns by individual taxpayers for 2019-20 has been extended by a month till December 31.

    Earlier, the Income Tax Department announced an extension in the deadline to file belated and revised returns for assessment year 2019-20 (financial year 2018-19) to November 30.

    The move was in view of the “difficulties faced by the taxpayers due to COVID-19 pandemic”, the Central Board of Direct Taxes, which is the top policy-making body of the Income Tax Department, said in a statement.

