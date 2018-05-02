DCP Vinita Sahu appeals shopkeepers, hoteliers to adhere new COVID norms

Nagpur: With new restrictions in place to contain the outrage of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the DCP Zone II, Vinita Sahu along with Senior Police Inspector Sitabuldi Atul Sabnis and other staff conducted a foot patrolling at Variety Square and Sitabuldi Main road Market area on Monday evening.

DCP Vinita Sahu appeals to follow Covid norms:

Announcements were also made through PA Systems on patrolling vehicles to spread awareness among the shopkeepers and hawkers regarding closing the shops in time, following social distancing, wearing masks and adhering to new guidelines as issued by Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) and Nagpur Police.



DCP conducts meeting with hoteliers, restaurant owners:

DCP Vinita Sahu has also organised an interaction session with Hotel owners, Bar and Restaurant owners at Sitabuldi Police Station. Around 30 owners and operators of various restaurants, bars , hotels, banquet halls who were present on this occasion were instructed and made aware regarding new rules and regulations issued by NMC and Police Department. They were also instructed to ensure their staff too abide by the covid safety norms.

The queries raised by them were also discussed on this occasion and their concerns were allayed. All the establishments are requested to cooperate with police authorities in implementation of guidelines to check spread of Covid pandemic in the city.

Sr PI Sabnis too instructed them to follow the safety guidelines regarding CCTVs, staff Police verification etc. Officers and staff of PS Sitabuldi were also present during the meeting.