DCP Vinita S heads special meeting of Bank Employees, Jewellers in Zone 2 ahead of Diwali

Nagpur: In a bid to avoid any untoward incident and ensure all the necessary security arrangements to Bank and Jewellers during the festive season, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 2, Vinita S conducted a special interaction session with them in association with Zone 2 cops on Saturday.

Trupti Jadhav, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Senior Police Inspector Ashok Bagul (Ambazari Police Station), Sr PI Mahesh Chavhan (Dhantoli PS), Sr PI Atul Sabnis, Sr PI Shubhangi Deshmukh (Bajaj Nagar PS) were prominently present on this occasion.

DCP Vinita S along with all the senior officials interacted with Bank employees and Jewellers to hear the grievances faced by them during the festive season and assured all the necessary help to curb the problems.