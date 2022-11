Nagpur: In the much awaited Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) level transfers, Nagpur Zone 3 DCP Gajanan Rajmane has been transferred to Force One Mumbai as Superintendent. Rahul Makhnikar has been awarded with the repressibility of Superintendent of Anti-Corruption Bureau in Nagpur.

