DCP (Traffic) Chetna Tidke inaugurates ‘Road Accident Emergency Management Centre’ at Chinchbhuvan, Nagpur

Nagpur: A significant step towards enhancing road safety and providing immediate assistance to accident victims was taken with the inauguration of a ‘Road Accident Emergency Management Centre’ by the Road Marc Foundation. The inauguration ceremony took place at Chinchbhuvan and was graced by Chetna Tidke, Deputy Commissioner of Traffic, who inaugurated the centre. The event was attended by dignitaries including Santosh Atram, Pranit Mohod, Kishor Thool, and Harshal Bopardikar.

In her address, Deputy Commissioner Chetna Tidke emphasized the importance of public involvement in reducing road accidents in a city like Nagpur. She lauded the efforts of the Road Marc Foundation and commended the newly established centre as a commendable initiative towards accident prevention and emergency response.

The Road Accident Emergency Management Centre will play a crucial role in providing immediate first aid and support to accident victims during the critical ‘golden hour’. This initiative aligns with the Foundation’s commitment to road safety and accident prevention. The Foundation has already trained a team of 300 volunteers who are equipped to manage emergency situations effectively. Plans are underway to establish similar centres across the city in the near future.

Trained volunteers, including roadside shopkeepers, cycle store owners, and workers, will be on hand to provide essential first aid and assist victims immediately after an accident occurs. The volunteers will not only administer initial aid but also ensure the timely transfer of victims to nearby hospitals for further medical attention.

Chinchbhuvan was identified by the Road Marc Foundation as a ‘black spot’ for road accidents, prompting the establishment of the first centre in that area. Local businessmen and shopkeepers have been trained by the Foundation to administer first aid promptly in case of accidents.

The event was conducted by Vaishali Sonune and witnessed the presence of several prominent figures such as Anil Wagh, Sagar Kodke, Thanendra Vanvanshi, Kapil Dongre, Sahil Wankhede, Ganesh Balwanshi, Prajwal Dighekar, Sanjay Thakre, Raju Wagh, and others. The proceedings concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Babanrao Wankhede.

The Road Marc Foundation’s commitment to enhancing road safety and providing immediate assistance to accident victims reflects a collective effort towards creating a safer road environment for the citizens of Nagpur.

