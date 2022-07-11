DCP Lohit Matani busts Saoji restaurant providing liquor to patrons in Lakadganj

Advertisement

Nagpur: Cracking down on Saoji restaurants providing liquor and safe havens to its patrons, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 1 Lohit Matani raided one Suryakant Saoji under Lakadganj Police Station for illicit activities.

During the night round on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, DCP Matani received secret input that one Suryakant Saoji was serving liquor to its customers. Acting swiftly on the inputs, the DCP along with his team raided the restaurant and found some patrons enjoying booze violating the prohibition act.

Following which, DCP Matani directed Lakadganj Police to register an offence of prohibition act against the offenders.

