DBA members write it’s president seeking election

Nagpur: As their legitimate term as an elected Executive Body of District Bar Association (DBA) came to an end, its members have written their president seeking election.

“We office bearers of District Bar Association, Nagpur, who have signed below wants to bring to your kind attention that we have completed our legitimate term as an elected Executive Body of District Bar Association, Nagpur. In fact, it has been more than two years and now there is a general demand from the members of the Bar that we should conduct elections immediately. In fact, it is the need of the hour that the elected Executive Body should hand over the charge to election committee within 10 days without further delay,” reads the letter sent by DBA members to its president.

“There is also a representation of members of District Bar Association for conducting election immediately but, no executive meeting has been held to discuss such important issue. Hence office bearers have no other alternative but to communicate you about the aforesaid issue through this letter,” the members said while addressing the reason behind writing the letter.

“It is our desire that, since we have completed out term successfully and seeing the sentiments of the Bar, we should declare the elections without any delay so that our term may end gracefully and with dignity,” they said.

