Days getting hotter in Nagpur as tormenting summer picks up



Nagpur: The scorching summer has started picking up across Vidarbha. On Wednesday, Akola was the hottest city while Nagpur recorded a maximum temperature at 41.2 degrees Celsius.

After spells of thunderstorm and rains in the month of April, the mercury started increasing in Vidarbha from the start of May. India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the maximum and minimum temperatures all over Vidarbha will increase in May. The maximum temperature is likely to touch the 45 degrees mark by the end of May, it added.

On Wednesday, most of the city roads wore a deserted look in the afternoon as citizens preferred to remain indoors. Those out, were all covered with cotton-wears to beat the heat. Nagpur experiences the peak of summer in the month of May, when the highest temperature of the year is recorded. But, this year, the maximum temperature is likely to remain below normal in May due to the weather activities in the month of April.

In May, the surface winds are generally north westerly. Sometimes, during the afternoon wind is strong and gusty, adding to human discomfort. The mean maximum temperature is 43.1 degrees Celsius during May. The highest temperature is usually recorded around the last week of the month. The mean minimum temperature is 27.8°C, thus making nights more discomforting. Nagpur is hit by heat waves during the month of May when the maximum temperature is 4.5°C to 6.4°C above normal.

The city also experiences a severe heat wave in May when the maximum temperature is 6.5°C or more above normal. May is generally one of the driest months for the city with average highest and lowest relative humidity varying between 37% and 24% respectively. The average rainfall is 19.1 mm and the number of rainy days is only 1.7. The mean frequency of occurrence of thunderstorms is 5.3 days.

On Wednesday, Akola recorded the highest maximum temperature at 43.5 degrees Celsius in Vidarbha. Amravati (41.8 degrees Celsius), Gadchiroli (41.6 degrees Celsius), Gondia (41.2 degrees Celsius), and Wardha (41.2 degrees Celsius) recorded the maximum temperature above 41 degrees. Other places like Chandrapur, Washim, Brahmapuri and Yavatmal witnessed the maximum temperature above 40 degrees Celsius. Buldana was the only place in Vidarbha that recorded the maximum temperature below 40 degrees Celsius. All places in Vidarbha witnessed minimum temperature above 24 degrees Celsius which also caused discomfort during night time.

