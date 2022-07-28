Daylight heist: Bike-borne goons loot chilli trader of Rs 20 lakh in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a daring heist, three robbers snatched a bag containing Rs 20 lakh cash from the servant of a chilli trader on Chikhli Flyover in Yashodhara Nagar in Nagpur in broad daylight on Wednesday.

Surprisingly, the victim, Siddharth Purshottam Ramteke (27), who works at the chilli trader Mohan Sajwani’s shop in Lakadganj area, lodged a complaint after three hours of the incident raising suspicion over the entire episode.

A resident of Jaripatka, Sajwani had asked Ramteke to collect Rs 20 lakh cash from Rohit Traders in Kalamna area. Ramteke collected the cash and was on his way to Sajwani’s house to deliver the money. At Chikhli Flyover, three bike-borne robbers blocked his two-wheeler. They snatched the bag containing Rs 20 lakh cash from him and sped away. After almost three hours of the incident, Ramteke informed Sajwani about the robbery. A shocked Sajwani took Ramteke to the police station and informed cops about the incident.

Yashodhara Nagar Police team led by Senior PI Vishwanath Chauhan swung into action. A police officer said that Ramteke was being quizzed. Sajwani told investigators that Ramteke was working with him for the past seven-eight years and was his trusted servant.

