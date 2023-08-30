“Dawn to Dusk” hockey tournament held in Nagpur

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation Sports Department and Parashuram Sarvabhashiya Brahmin Sangh organized “Dawn to Dusk” hockey tournament, a six-member team contest for school girls and boys under 17 years of age. The event was organised to mark National Sports Day being celebrated on the birth anniversary of hockey wizard Khel Ratna Major Dhyan Chand.

The competition was inaugurated by former President of VHA B. C. Bhartia. At the outset, Major Dhyan Chand’s statue was garlanded. On this occasion, the Secretary General of the organization Sanjay Chaturvedi, Mahendra Bhargava, Vishweshwar Mudholkar, Kishore Jichkar, Harish Kapoor, Vivek Seria, Ravindra Francis along with Municipal Sports Officer, DSO, Parasuram team members were present.

Advertisement

In the competition, eight teams including School of Scholar, IRS International, St. John’s High School, St. Vincent Paloti, Gyan Vidya Mandir, Madan Gopal Aggarwal School, Kids World, and Tidke College participated. All the contestants responded enthusiastically to the competition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement