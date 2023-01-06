Dark side: Nagpur witnessed 250 rapes in 2022, highest in last eight years

Nagpur: The year 2022 saw womenfolk taking the brunt in the Second Capital of the State as 250 rapes — highest in last eight years – along with 340 cases of molestations were reported in the city. What is more horrifying is that around 90% of the accused were within family or known to the victims. The shocking figures were revealed in a press conference by Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar here, on Friday.

Similarly, Nagpur also witnessed 460 cases of kidnappings of women in 2022 compared to 415 such incidents in 2021. The women in the city also faced domestic violence highest in the last six years as 235 cases of 498(A) of the IPC were lodged in 2022.

Out of the 250 rape cases, 92 were fallout of friendship/love affair followed by 78 on the pretext of marriage. To the shock, 75 rapes were committed by relatives or known persons while, five rapes were committed by unknown persons.

Nagpur city also saw 1809 females missing in 2022. Fortunately, 1634 were traced by the cops while 175 remained untraced.

When it comes to children, 379 girls were reportedly gone missing in 2022. Of them 360 were traced while 19 are still untraced.

Up to November 2022, total 267 rape cases were decided by the court. However, only 70 persons were convicted while 197 were acquitted.

–Shubham Nagdeve

