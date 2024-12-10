Damaged sewer pipe turns stinking hell for Nanik Alankar Society residents in Nagpur

Advertisement













Nagpur: A damaged sewer pipe from Om Arnesh Apartment, developed by Infiniti Infraventure in Sneh Nagar, Godhani, Nagpur, has become a source of misery for nearby residents, especially those living in Nanik Alankar Society. The broken pipe has led to severe waterlogging on a vacant plot adjacent to the society, creating multiple health and environmental hazards.

Health hazards multiply

Residents of Nanik Alankar Society report that the stagnant water has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes, leading to a spike in mosquito-borne illnesses such as dengue and malaria. Adding to their woes is the unbearable stench emanating from the clogged water, forcing residents to keep their windows and doors shut.

“Living here has become a nightmare. The smell is so overwhelming that it feels like living next to a gutter. We can’t even enjoy fresh air in our own homes,” lamented a resident.

Despite repeated complaints to local authorities and the builder, Infiniti Infraventure, no concrete action has been taken to address the issue. Frustrated residents have urged the builder to take immediate responsibility for repairing the damaged sewer line and clearing the stagnant water.

“Our quality of life has been severely affected, and the health risks are mounting. We need urgent intervention,” said another resident.

Call for action

The incident underscores the need for stricter regulations and monitoring of construction and maintenance practices in residential projects. Residents have also appealed to municipal authorities to ensure that such negligence is addressed promptly to prevent similar problems in other areas.

With growing health concerns and deteriorating living conditions, the affected residents hope their pleas will spur authorities and the builder into swift action, bringing much-needed relief to the community.