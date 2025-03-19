DAIMSR undertakes a visit to RBI, Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: To enhance the classroom learning and produce citizens of the future, the MBA Department of Dr. Ambedkar Institute of Management Studies and Research (DAIMSR), recently organized a study visit to the Reserve Bank of India, Nagpur.

The excursion witnessed participation from almost 50 students, accompanied by their faculty member, Professor Peter Sayal. The students were briefed about RBI’s role in making India more financially inclusive, and RBI’s role in monitoring the monetary policy using various tools at its disposal.

The Regional Director, Sachin Y. Shende, had an engaging discussion with the students about the relevance of RBI in today’s dynamic world of finance and trade. Sharmishta Dhopte, Manager, explained the functions and working of RBI with focus on financial Inclusion and financial literacy. Piyush Telrandhe, AGM, whetted the students’ appetite for working at a prestigious organization like RBI by explaining them various opportunities at RBI and especially for female students.

Further, he also explained about digital payments, cyber security and cyber frauds. Students were also given a tour of the fabulous Banking Hall of RBI, Nagpur Office. The visit was very much appreciated by the students.

Dr. Nirzar Kulkarni, Associate Director, and Dr. Mujahid Siddiqui, Deputy Director, DAIMSR, appreciated the smooth conduct of the visit.

