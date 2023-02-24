Daily Pass for Nagpur Metro Commuters for ₹ 100

NAGPUR: After giving 30 % fare discount to students of all categories, Maha Metro Nagpur is all set to offer another feature for all its commuters. Beginning tomorrow (Saturday – 25th February), Nagpur Metro is all set to issue Daily Pass for all its commuters. The pass worth ₹ 100 would entitle commuters to make unlimited trips for any day on any of the Metro lines.

Metro commuters can avail of the Daily Pass and make as many rides as they wish, from 6 am to 10 pm – the duration for which Metro services are operational – on any day. The rides can be made on both the Orange and Aqua Lines of Nagpur Metro. The Daily Pass can be used by one person only.

Getting a Daily Pass is as easy as buying a ticket. A commuter has to just go to the ticket window of a metro station and ask for the same. The personnel manning the ticket window would hand over the voucher, with Daily Pass duly printed on it. The same can then be used for limitless travel throughout the day.

It may be recalled that recently Nagpur Metro had started concessional travel for students. A 30 % discount was given to students up to HSSC initially, which was then extended to the Graduate, ITI and Diploma students (across all streams). The discount is being availed off by these students across all the fare slabs.

Thus, after providing 30 % discount to students, Nagpur Metro is ready with yet another offer for its commuters. This Daily Pass feature would especially enable those commuters who have to make many trips across multiple stations for varied reasons. Businessmen, traders, marketing executives, sales representatives who have to make multiple trips would benefit from the same.

Maha Metro Nagpur has urged Nagpurians to take advantage of this new offer and avail of Daily Pass for commuting purpose.

• Daily Pass Salient features:

1. Unlimited trips on any given day.

2. Passengers can enter and exit from any station.

3. Commuters can purchase daily pass for hassle-free journey.

4. Daily pass is available at an attractive price of ₹ 100.

5. Daily pass shall be used by one passenger only.

6. Entry-Exit sequence to be followed by the passengers.

