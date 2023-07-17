Dacoity plan foiled, 5 goons arrested with weapons, vehicles in Yashodhara Nagar

Nagpur: Yashodhara Nagar police thwarted a potential robbery attempt and apprehended five robbers involved in the crime.

The arrested accused have been identified as Tausif alias Lala Nihaj Qureshi (24) from Tipu Sultan Chowk; Tanmay alias Aditya Vilas Kurutkar (18) from Rani Dugarvati Chowk; Prajwal alias Little Gajanan Kosare (18) from Pardi; Ashwin Shailesh Gharde (24) from Kalmana, and Shivshankar Asaram Dhakate (32) from Azri Majri.

During the combing operation, the police grew suspicious on the assembly of the accused near Sant Namdev Garden and nabbed the five persons. During their checking, the police seized a sword, two knives, a rope, chili powder, and five two-wheelers. Further investigation revealed that Tanmay had also been involved in stealing five motorcycles in collaboration with a minor, across various police station limits.

A case under Sections 399 and 402 of Indian Penal Code was registered by the police. The accused are now in police custody. Under the guidance of Assistant Commissioner of Police Santosh Khandekar, the police team, led by Senior Police Inspector Dnyaneshwar Bhedokar, Assistant PI Mote, PSI Sachin Bhalerao and others, successfully laid a trap and made the arrests.

