Dabo Club and Kitchen hosts spectacular Diwali bash!

Nagpur: In a dazzling display of festive fervour, Dabo Club and Kitchen hosted a spectacular Diwali party on the evening of November 14, drawing in a crowd of prominent influencers from Nagpur alongside esteemed guests from various fields of society.

The celebration, which took place as Dabo Club and Kitchen prepares to mark its first anniversary, was a jubilant affair featuring an exquisite menu boasting various drinks and culinary delights.

The atmosphere was charged with sophistication and joy as guests revealed in the dual celebration of Diwali and Dabo’s impending first birthday. The event was not just about culinary delights; it also showcased a lineup of live performances and beats from an incredible DJ, ensuring that the night was as captivating as it was flavourful.

The dress code of traditional attire added a cultural touch to the festivities, enhancing the overall spirit of the occasion. From influential figures in Nagpur’s social circles to distinguished guests representing various sectors of society, the invitees added an extra layer of significance to the celebration.

The party, which commenced at 8 PM, saw the convergence of individuals who contributed to the grace of the occasion, making it a truly memorable Diwali and pre-anniversary celebration for Dabo Club and Kitchen.

In a heartfelt expression of gratitude, Devyani Wadettiwar, Director of Dabo Club and Kitchen, extended her thanks to the Nagpur community for embracing and loving her establishments. She acknowledged the support of Nagpurians, emphasizing how their enthusiasm has been a driving force behind the success of Dabo Club and Kitchen.

Dabo Club and Kitchen, nestled in the heart of the city, has become a culinary sensation since its inception. Known for its fusion of traditional and contemporary flavors, the restaurant has garnered a loyal following in a remarkably short time.

The Diwali Milan 2023 was a testament to Dabo’s commitment to creating memorable experiences for its patrons. The venue was transformed into a feast for the senses, with vibrant decorations, traditional music, and, of course, an array of delectable dishes that showcased the culinary expertise that has become synonymous with Dabo.

Nagpur Today lensman Bhavesh Mahalle brings you exclusive clicks from the dazzling evening..

