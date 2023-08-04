CZA approves master plan for Nagpur’s Maharajbagh Zoo after 12-year delay

Nagpur: In a significant move, the Central Zoo Authority (CZA), a statutory body responsible for monitoring zoos in the country under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), has finally approved the long-awaited master plan for the historic Maharajbagh Zoo in Nagpur. The approval comes after a delay of 12 years, during which the plan was returned four times for various reasons.

The Maharajbagh Zoo is managed by Panjabrao Deshmukh Krishi Vidyapeeth (PDKV), and the approval of the master plan marks a much-needed breakthrough for the institution. The plan’s approval was confirmed by CZA Member-Secretary Sanjay Kumar Shukla, who stated that the zoo’s plan was meticulously scrutinized and discussed during the 108th technical committee meeting of the CZA on June 23, 2023. Following the meeting, the master plan was recommended for approval, with the condition that the zoo implements the suggestions made by an expert group on zoo designing during a meeting held on June 21.

In a proactive step to address the financial constraints that have hindered the zoo’s development, the zoo authorities had earlier decided to form the Maharajbagh Zoo Foundation (MZF) in April 2021. The proposal to create the foundation was cleared by the PDKV executive committee, headed by the then vice-chancellor, Dr. VM Bhale.

The Maharajbagh Zoo, with a rich history spanning 129 years, attracts a significant daily footfall of over 5,000 visitors. However, it has been grappling with severe financial challenges, as it does not receive any special grants from the State Government or central agencies for its development. The zoo’s operations are currently dependent solely on the revenue generated through gate fees.

The approved master plan offers renewed hope for the zoo’s future development and modernization, allowing it to improve its infrastructure, facilities, and overall visitor experience. With the support of the Maharajbagh Zoo Foundation and timely adherence to the expert group’s recommendations, the zoo is poised to transform into a state-of-the-art facility that will continue to be a cherished attraction for both residents and tourists.

As the zoo embarks on this new chapter, the authorities and stakeholders are optimistic about the positive impact the revamped zoo will have on wildlife conservation, education, and environmental awareness in the region.

