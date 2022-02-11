Cylinder leak triggers fire in Ganjipeth, two houses gutted

Nagpur: Two houses were gutted due to leakage in LPG gas cylinder in Namakganj area in Gandhibagh here, on Friday afternoon. Acting on the fire call, three Fire Tenders from Ganjipeth, Lakadganj and Civil Lines area were pressed into action. The fire was doused by the Firefighters after the hardcore efforts of half hour, informed Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Rajendra Uchake.

“The fire was triggered at kitchen of one Sandeep Umredkar at around 3 pm. Soon the fire spread to Dr. Shyam Zadi’s house (Umredkar’s neighbour) and engulfed his kitchen and living area too. The Fire Department under the supervision of Anil Gole brought fire under control within hour,” CFO informed.

Besides officials of Fire Department, squad of Tehsil Police and Nagpur Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari were present on this spot.