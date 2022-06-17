Cyclothon by Nagpur Police on June 19

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Nagpur Police Commissionerate has organized a Cyclothon on June 19 at Shivaji Stadium, Police Headquarters, Katol Road, at 7 am onwards.

Guardian Minister Dr Nitin Raut will flag off the 12-km Cyclothon in the presence of Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar. The race will be flagged at Shivaji Stadium and will take route at Main Gate of Police Headquarters, Old Katol Post Square, Rajbhavan Rear Gate, Japani Garden, Ramgiri T-Point, Police Gymkhana, Ladies Club Square, Ahinsa Square, Law College Square, Laxmi Bhavan Square, Shankar Nagar Square, Ajit Bakery T-Point, Alankar Square, University Library Square, Maharajbagh Square, Institute of Science, Freedom Park, Zero Mile, Samvidhan Square, Akashwani Square, GPO Square, Ladies Club Square, Mohd Rafi Square, Japani Garden Square, Rajbhavan Rear Gate and culminate at Police Hospital.

In view of the Cyclothon, traffic at various points of the routes will be closed temporarily during the time of the race.

