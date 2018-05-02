Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |

Cyclone ‘Kyarr’ may bring heavy rains in Maha

The cyclonic storm ‘Kyarr’ is likely to bring very heavy to extremely heavy rains in coastal districts of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra in the next 12 hours and also cause strong winds, the Met office said on Friday.

The warning was issued this afternoon by the Mumbai centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

A deep depression in the Arabian Sea intensified into cyclonic storm Kyarr during early hours of Friday.

Kyarr is very likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours and into a very severe one during the subsequent 24 hours, said an IMD official.

Subsequently, the cyclonic storm will move towards the coast of Oman, the IMD predicted.

A red alert, indicating ‘extremely heavy rainfall’, has been issued for Sindhudurg district, which would mean precipitation of 204.5 mm rainfall in 24 hours, it said.

Cyclone Kyarr would result into gale winds, reaching the speed to 85 kmph and by Saturday it would become 110 kmph, the IMD official said.

“Squally wind speed reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph is likely to prevail along and off Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Raigad districts of Maharashtra as well as Goa.

“Wind speed of around 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail along the remaining coastal districts of Maharashtra, north Karnataka coast as well as in the Arabian sea off the Gujarat coast during the next 24 hours,” he said.

Meanwhile, heavy rains continued to pound Goa for the third consecutive day on Friday, throwing life out of gear with no immediate respite in sight.

The IMD Goa observatory also issued a fresh warning and advised tourists to stay indoors and asked fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea in view of bad weather conditions.

Several roads, including parts of the highway connecting Canacona to Margao in South Goa, were submerged.

A road at Gudi village in South Goa, 15 km from Margao, and several stretches in Verna Industrial Estate were waterlogged due to heavy downpour.

A senior official from the Fire and Emergency Services claimed they had received over 50 calls from different parts of the state since Thursday night to clear uprooted trees from roads.

Water level of the Mandovi river has been rising, restricting the movement of people to and fro the islands of Chorao and Diwar, located across the river near Panaji, an official said.

“In view of the rising water level of the Mandovi River, we have temporarily discontinued ferry services from these islands to the mainland,” a senior official from the River and Navigation Department said.

Happening Nagpur
Nagpur’s Architect Habeeb Khan elected Chairman of Council of Architecture
Nagpur’s Architect Habeeb Khan elected Chairman of Council of Architecture
Shoppers throng bazaars for Diwali purchase
Shoppers throng bazaars for Diwali purchase
Nagpur Crime News
Absconding murder accused nabbed by Crime Branch
Absconding murder accused nabbed by Crime Branch
Booty worth Rs 1.93 lakh stolen from two houses in Pratap Nagar, Hudkeshwar
Booty worth Rs 1.93 lakh stolen from two houses in Pratap Nagar, Hudkeshwar
Maharashtra News
‘हे’ आहेत सर्वाधिक मताधिक्याने जिंकलेले उमेदवार
‘हे’ आहेत सर्वाधिक मताधिक्याने जिंकलेले उमेदवार
कामठीत विकास कामांच्या बाजूने जनतेने दिलेला हा कौल : पालकमंत्री बावनकुळे
कामठीत विकास कामांच्या बाजूने जनतेने दिलेला हा कौल : पालकमंत्री बावनकुळे
Hindi News
नागपुर जिले में कौन सा फैक्टर उमेदवारो को जीताने और हारने में रहा भारी
नागपुर जिले में कौन सा फैक्टर उमेदवारो को जीताने और हारने में रहा भारी
क्या वजह रही उमेदवारो के जीतने की, और हारनेवाले उमेदवार क्यों रह गए पीछे
क्या वजह रही उमेदवारो के जीतने की, और हारनेवाले उमेदवार क्यों रह गए पीछे
Trending News
Cyclone ‘Kyarr’ may bring heavy rains in Maha
Cyclone ‘Kyarr’ may bring heavy rains in Maha
BJP loses ground in Fadnavis’ home district
BJP loses ground in Fadnavis’ home district
Featured News
Festive Frenzy : Nagpur markets deck up for Dhanteras, Diwali
Festive Frenzy : Nagpur markets deck up for Dhanteras, Diwali
नागपुर पश्चिम से विकास ठाकरे जीते
नागपुर पश्चिम से विकास ठाकरे जीते
Trending In Nagpur
Cyclone ‘Kyarr’ may bring heavy rains in Maha
Cyclone ‘Kyarr’ may bring heavy rains in Maha
Ponzi firm defrauds investors in Ganeshpeth, owners booked
Ponzi firm defrauds investors in Ganeshpeth, owners booked
Tricksters posing as RAW, Defence, Interpol officials dupe man of Rs 5 cr
Tricksters posing as RAW, Defence, Interpol officials dupe man of Rs 5 cr
नागपुर जिले में कौन सा फैक्टर उमेदवारो को जीताने और हारने में रहा भारी
नागपुर जिले में कौन सा फैक्टर उमेदवारो को जीताने और हारने में रहा भारी
Raut’s cartoon hints at Cong-NCP-Sena alliance
Raut’s cartoon hints at Cong-NCP-Sena alliance
क्या वजह रही उमेदवारो के जीतने की, और हारनेवाले उमेदवार क्यों रह गए पीछे
क्या वजह रही उमेदवारो के जीतने की, और हारनेवाले उमेदवार क्यों रह गए पीछे
Cash, gold worth Rs 19.29 lakh stolen from two houses in Koradi, Imamwada
Cash, gold worth Rs 19.29 lakh stolen from two houses in Koradi, Imamwada
जीत पर मुख्यमंत्री को प्रताप मोटवानी ने दी बधाई
जीत पर मुख्यमंत्री को प्रताप मोटवानी ने दी बधाई
City cops invoke MCOCA aganst gangster Ambekar, 11 members of gang
City cops invoke MCOCA aganst gangster Ambekar, 11 members of gang
Festive Frenzy : Nagpur markets deck up for Dhanteras, Diwali
Festive Frenzy : Nagpur markets deck up for Dhanteras, Diwali
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145