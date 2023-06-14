Cyber thug dupes eye patient of Rs 4 lakh in Nagpur

Nagpur: Masquerading as an executive of Google Pay Customer Service, an online fraudster duped a 65-year-old eye patient to the tune of Rs 4 lakh in Nagpur.

The victim, Surendra Lingayya Borha, a resident of Naik Layout, Rana Pratap Nagar, and a retired employee of Water Resources Department, had undergone an ophthalmic surgery. He had ordered medicines through the Amazon portal. On June 7, he had to pay Rs 1,200 to the delivery boy. Later, he realised that he had paid extra Rs 1,300 to the delivery boy by mistake, instead of Rs 1,200. To get Rs 1,300 back, he searched for a customer care number on the internet and contacted Google Pay Customer Service.

Advertisement

On June 10, he received a call on his smart phone. Posing as an executive of Google Pay Customer Service, the caller told Borha that Rs 1,300 would get credited to his account and procured all his bank details. The caller then asked him to download AnyDesk App. With the assistance of his caretaker Arpana, he downloaded the App to his mobile phone. After he clicked the link on the App, Rs 4 lakh were siphoned off from his bank account.

On his complaint, Cyber Police registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and Information Technology Act.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement