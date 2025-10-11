Cyber gang uses city youths’ bank accounts for ₹2.5 crore fraud network

Nagpur: The Cyber Police have arrested three city youths for allowing cyber criminals to use their bank accounts to route transactions worth ₹2.5 crore. The arrests were made following a complaint from a city-based doctor who was duped of ₹15.10 lakh in an online share trading scam.

The accused have been identified as Vipin Sharma, Yogesh Bagde, and Mangesh Channe, all residents of the Kalamna area. According to the police, the trio was fully aware that their bank accounts were being used by cyber fraudsters but continued cooperating in exchange for a commission.

The Fraud Operation

Two months ago, a young doctor from the city received a message from a person claiming to be a share market expert. The fraudster lured the doctor with promises of high returns and added him to a WhatsApp group where fake investment charts and screenshots were regularly shared.

Trusting the group, the doctor invested ₹15.10 lakh through a link sent by the fraudster — only to realise later that he had been cheated.

The Investigation Trail

Following the complaint, the Cyber Police began tracing the money trail and managed to freeze ₹12 lakh from various bank accounts. Upon verification, it was found that the fraudulent transactions were being carried out through the accounts of Vipin, Yogesh, and Mangesh.

Further investigation revealed that the three accused had earlier been summoned to Mumbai by the same cyber gang and were instructed to withdraw cash from their accounts. Shockingly, their accounts were also found to have been used in another cyber fraud case involving a female professor.

Over the past several months, continuous suspicious transactions amounting to ₹2.5 crore had been routed through these accounts.

Police Statement

Senior Police Inspector Baliram Sutar said,

“We have discovered that these accounts were part of a larger cyber fraud network. So far, ₹2.5 crore in transactions have been traced. The investigation is ongoing to identify the main culprits operating from outside Nagpur.”

He further added,