Cyber Fraudsters Target Vehicle Owners with Fake Number Plate Registration Links

Advertisement



Nagpur: Cybercriminals are now preying on vehicle owners trying to install High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP). Fraudsters are sending fake registration links via social media and messaging platforms, tricking unsuspecting individuals into sharing their banking details, ultimately draining their accounts.

This scam has affected vehicle owners in cities like Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, and Nashik. The Maharashtra government has mandated HSRP installation for 2.10 crore vehicles registered before 2019, with a penalty of ₹10,000 for non-compliance starting April. As a result, many vehicle owners are rushing to register online, making them vulnerable to cyber scams.

Gold Rate Friday 07March 2025 Gold 24 KT 86,300 /- Gold 22 KT 80,300 /- Silver / Kg 97,700 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Scammers send messages like “Register for HSRP in one minute and get your new number plate delivered home,” accompanied by fraudulent links. Clicking these links prompts users to enter their vehicle details, followed by their banking information, including ATM and debit card details. Many victims, eager to complete the process quickly, unknowingly provide their sensitive information, allowing fraudsters to siphon money from their accounts.

Authorities warn vehicle owners against clicking on suspicious links and advise them to register only through the official government portals. Cyber police urge people to remain vigilant and ensure they use only authorized agencies for HSRP registration.

Stay Safe from Cyber Fraud:

Avoid clicking on unknown links for number plate registration.

Use only the government’s official website for HSRP registration.

Report suspicious messages to cybercrime authorities.