Cyber Fraudsters Target Nagpur Police Officer, Steal ₹1.5 Lakh from API’s Bank Account

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Nagpur: In a shocking incident highlighting the growing audacity of cyber criminals, fraudsters have targeted a police officer and siphoned off ₹1.5 lakh from his bank account. The victim, Assistant Police Inspector (API) Sagar Awhad, is posted with the Economic Offences Wing of the Nagpur Crime Branch.

According to information received, API Awhad had recently travelled to Chandigarh with a police team to arrest an accused in a cyber fraud case. While returning to Nagpur with the accused in custody, he reportedly lost his mobile phone. After reaching Nagpur, he immediately lodged a complaint regarding the missing phone at Imamwada Police Station.

Taking advantage of the lost device, cyber fraudsters allegedly gained access to his banking services. On June 18, two unauthorised transactions of ₹50,000 each were made from his Axis Bank account. After discovering the fraud, Awhad immediately contacted the bank, blocked his UPI services, and registered a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

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However, despite these preventive measures, the fraudsters managed to withdraw another ₹50,000 from his account on June 21, taking the total amount stolen to ₹1.5 lakh through three separate transactions.

Based on a complaint lodged by Ravindra Jadhav, the Cyber Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Officials are examining bank transaction records, mobile data, and other technical evidence to trace the accused.

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Following the incident, police have urged citizens to act immediately if they lose their mobile phones by blocking their SIM card, banking services and UPI accounts, changing all passwords, and reporting the incident without delay through the National Cyber Crime Helpline and Reporting Portal to minimise the risk of financial fraud.

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