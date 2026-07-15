Cyber Fraud Victims Can Now Recover Money Without Court

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Nagpur: In a major relief for victims of cyber fraud, people who lose money to online scams will no longer have to visit courts to recover their funds. Under a new system introduced by the Central Government, local Cyber Police can now return frozen money directly to victims through a faster, technology-driven process.

The Centre has launched the Money Restoration Model (MRM) and Grievance Redressal Model (GRM), two digital platforms designed to simplify and speed up the restoration of money lost in cyber fraud. The initiative is coordinated by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), which works with cyber police units across the country.

The move comes as cyber fraud cases continue to rise, with scammers using fake investment schemes, impersonation calls, digital arrest scams, and phishing tactics to steal money from unsuspecting victims.

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Under the new mechanism, if a cyber fraud is reported immediately, the Cyber Police can freeze the recipient’s bank account before the fraudster withdraws the money. Earlier, victims had to obtain court orders to recover the frozen amount—a process that often took weeks or even months.

Now, amounts of up to ₹50,000 can be refunded directly to the victim within hours of the account being frozen, eliminating the need for court intervention. Even in cases involving larger sums, where the stolen money has been split into multiple transfers below ₹50,000, the police can facilitate the return of the funds through the MRM system.

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Nagpur Recovers ₹25 Lakh in Just 15 Days

The Nagpur Cyber Crime Branch has already started implementing the new system with promising results. Since July 1, the branch has resolved nearly 700 cyber fraud cases, helping victims recover approximately ₹25 lakh.

The recovery drive has been carried out under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber) Deepak Agrawal and Assistant Commissioner of Police Shinde, with Senior Police Inspectors Sudhir Borkute, Suresh Damre, and their team spearheading the initiative.

Police have urged citizens to report cyber fraud immediately through the national cyber crime helpline or the nearest Cyber Police Station, stressing that prompt reporting greatly improves the chances of freezing fraudulent transactions and recovering the stolen money.

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