Cyber fraud: Pharmacist duped of Rs 15.85 lakh in Nagpur

Nagpur: Cyber Police in Nagpur launched an investigation to trace online fraudsters who duped a pharmacist to the tune of Rs 15.85 lakh last month.

The victim, Nilesh Govindrao Jivtode (45),who owns LifeLine Medical Stores at Ujwal Nagar, Zingabai Takli, had ventured into export business in March this year. He received a message from cell No 22891001462 that they wanted a supplier in India. Impersonating James Brown Cane from BKL Biopharma and Vaishali Kumar from Shrikrishna Enterprises, they gained Nilesh’s confidence.

The fraudsters then sent fake bills and receipts on WhatsApp and made him transfer Rs 15.83 lakh to an account between September 6 and September 29.

Following Jivtode’s complaint, police registered a case under Sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471 of the Indian Penal Act and 66(D) of the Information Technology Act.

