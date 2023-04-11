Cyber crooks target 9-year old boy, siphon off Rs 1 lakh online in Nagpur

Nagpur: Allowing a 9-year old son to play online games proved costly for a 33-year old woman YouTuber as cyber crooks targeted the minor and forced him to send Rs 1.02 lakh using his mother’s mobile.

The fraudsters lured the minor boy to share details about his family while playing games and forced him to send money threatening to kidnap him and his one-and-a-half year old sister.

According to police, the complainant Alfia Nadeem Shaikh (33), a resident of Welcome Nagar, near Modern School, Koradi lost Rs 1.02 lakh to cyber crooks after they procured the personal identification number (PIN) of her Google Pay account from her son when he was playing online games on her cell phone.

Alfia told police that her 9-year old son often used to play online games on her mobile phone. Between March 20 and April 6, her son received calls from cell numbers 9864132854, 7618431523 and 8194012543 when he was playing games. Identifying themselves as S K Bhaijan and Pramod Kalu, the callers tricked her son into sharing the PIN of her Google Pay App account.

As soon as the innocent boy shared the PIN, they siphoned off Rs 1.02 lakh from her account. Police said the boy transferred money to the accused eight times from his mother’s Google Pay account.

Following the victim’s complaint, Koradi Police registered a case under Sections 420 of the Indian Penal Code, read with Section 66(c)(d) of the Information Technology Act, and started the probe.

