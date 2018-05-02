Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Customers to face torrid time as banks closed for 13 days in March

    Nagpur: Bank customers are in for a torrid time in March as banks will be closed for total 13 days including the proposed 3-day strike called by the bankers on March 11, 12 and 13.

    Banks will be closed on following dates in March:
    • 1st Sunday
    • 8th Sunday
    • 10th Holi
    • 11th, 12th and 13th bank strike
    • 14th Second Saturday
    • 15th Sunday
    • 22nd Sunday
    • 25th Gudi Padwa
    • 28th Fourth Saturday
    • 29th Sunday
    • 31st Bank closing
    This 13-day closure is likely to hit some banking services. ATM users might be forced to plan withdrawals as ATMs usually run dry within two days after cash infusion. Several banks could witness customers thronging the banks for their various transactions in hordes and the rush is likely to create “unprecedented delays”.

