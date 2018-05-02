CSIR-NEERI to hold webinar on ‘Sustainable Technologies for Environment Management’

Nagpur: CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI) will organize a webinar on ‘Sustainable Technologies for Environment Management’ on 11th May 2021 at 12.30 PM as part of the National Technology Day Celebration. This webinar aims to highlight sustainable technologies which are playing significant role in betterment of the environment, economic growth and providing an alternative socio-economic model that will enable present and future generations to live in a clean and healthy environment, in harmony with nature.

Prof. Anubha Kaushik, Director, International Affairs, Guru Gobind Singh (GGS) Indraprastha University, New Delhi; Dr. Shantanu Bhowmik, Head, Research & Projects and Professor, Department of Aerospace Engineering,Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore; and Dr Fraddry D Souza, Area Convener, The Coastal Ecology & Marine Resources Centre, The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), Goa will join this webinar as Guest Speakers.

Dr. S. Chandrasekhar, Director, CSIR-NEERI and Dr. SadhanaRayalu, Senior Most Scientist, CSIR-NEERI will also be present on this occasion. This webinar will be broadcast live on the face book and YouTube pages of CSIR-NEERI.



