Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, May 10th, 2021

    CSIR-NEERI to hold webinar on ‘Sustainable Technologies for Environment Management’

    Nagpur: CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI) will organize a webinar on ‘Sustainable Technologies for Environment Management’ on 11th May 2021 at 12.30 PM as part of the National Technology Day Celebration. This webinar aims to highlight sustainable technologies which are playing significant role in betterment of the environment, economic growth and providing an alternative socio-economic model that will enable present and future generations to live in a clean and healthy environment, in harmony with nature.

    Prof. Anubha Kaushik, Director, International Affairs, Guru Gobind Singh (GGS) Indraprastha University, New Delhi; Dr. Shantanu Bhowmik, Head, Research & Projects and Professor, Department of Aerospace Engineering,Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore; and Dr Fraddry D Souza, Area Convener, The Coastal Ecology & Marine Resources Centre, The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), Goa will join this webinar as Guest Speakers.

    Dr. S. Chandrasekhar, Director, CSIR-NEERI and Dr. SadhanaRayalu, Senior Most Scientist, CSIR-NEERI will also be present on this occasion. This webinar will be broadcast live on the face book and YouTube pages of CSIR-NEERI.


    Trending In Nagpur
    भारतीय जनता युवा मोर्चा महाराष्ट्र प्रदेश यांच्या वतीने राज्यव्यापी COVID सहाय्यता हेल्पलाइन कार्यरत..!
    भारतीय जनता युवा मोर्चा महाराष्ट्र प्रदेश यांच्या वतीने राज्यव्यापी COVID सहाय्यता हेल्पलाइन कार्यरत..!
    CSIR-NEERI to hold webinar on ‘Sustainable Technologies for Environment Management’
    CSIR-NEERI to hold webinar on ‘Sustainable Technologies for Environment Management’
    Kohli gets 1st Covid vax jab
    Kohli gets 1st Covid vax jab
    Passing Out Ceremony t NCC OTA Kamptee
    Passing Out Ceremony t NCC OTA Kamptee
    महाराष्ट्र ने मांगे थे 5.5 लाख वैक्सीन, केंद्र ने दिए केवल 36 हजार डोज
    महाराष्ट्र ने मांगे थे 5.5 लाख वैक्सीन, केंद्र ने दिए केवल 36 हजार डोज
    बड़ी समस्या: कलमेश्वर तहसील के ज्यादातर गांवो में भूजल का स्तर हुआ काफी कम
    बड़ी समस्या: कलमेश्वर तहसील के ज्यादातर गांवो में भूजल का स्तर हुआ काफी कम
    ना. गडकरींच्या प्रेरणेतून रक्त संवेदना समूह
    ना. गडकरींच्या प्रेरणेतून रक्त संवेदना समूह
    पिछले 24 घंटे में तीन लाख 66 हजार नए मामले, 3754 लोगों की मौत
    पिछले 24 घंटे में तीन लाख 66 हजार नए मामले, 3754 लोगों की मौत
    सुनील केदार ने लिया महाराजबाग चिड़ियाघर का जायज़ा
    सुनील केदार ने लिया महाराजबाग चिड़ियाघर का जायज़ा
    पारडी से नाबालिग लड़की लापता
    पारडी से नाबालिग लड़की लापता
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145