Cryptocurrencies may be taxed at par with lotteries

The government is considering to tax cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin, at par with casinos, lotteries, betting and racecourses, sources said.The highest decision-making body on indirect taxes, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, is considering to levy 28 per cent GST on cryptocurrencies.

According to a media report, the GST Council is likely to discuss the proposal to tax cryptocurrencies in the upcoming meeting.