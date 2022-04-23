Cruel act: Retired Tehsildar beats two puppies, burns them alive in Nagpur

Advertisement

Mankapur cops book the accused Uttam Kumar Das after video of the incident went viral

Nagpur: In a spine-chilling incident of cruelty, a pervert man beat two puppies with a stick and later set them afire alive. The incident took place on Thursday afternoon at Utthan Nagar near Gorewada area. As the video of the incident went viral on social media, Mankapur police booked the man, identified as Uttam Kumar Das (65), a resident of Nikesh Society, Hanuman Mandir, near Sabina Colony, Utthan Nagar.

The accused is a retired Naib Tehsildar, a report claimed. According to the complaint lodged by an animal activist, Roshni Nandkishor Gawande, resident of Plot No 29, Netaji Society, Gorewada, the puppies were barely three months old and were of no threat. On-lookers informed that resident Uttam Kumar Das started mercilessly beating the pups with a heavy wooden stick. Later, while the animals were still alive, he took them to a vacant land behind his house and burnt them alive, said Gawande in her complaint to Mankapur police.

Videos of the man using a long wooden stick and beating up the puppies while they are crying continuously went viral. According to Gawande, the accused is a retired Naib Tehsildar.

According to reports, the accused Uttam Kumar Das had indulged in similar activities in the past too. The puppies were harmless and would sit near the accused’s house under a shade due to summer heat. Other residents too confirmed that the dogs were of no problem. But this man killed them like a psycho.

Mankapur Senior PI Vaijayanti Mandavdhare, acting on the complaint, registered a case against the accused Uttam Kumar Das under Sections of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Police Act, and investigating the matter.

