Cruel act: Newborn baby found abandoned in dumping yard in Nagpur’s Dhantoli

Nagpur: In a shocking incident, a newborn baby girl was found abandoned in a dumping yard in Gajanan Nagar under the jurisdiction of Dhantoli Police Station, Nagpur, on Wednesday morning. The infant, believed to be just a few hours old, was discovered by a local woman who works as a house help.

According to police sources, the woman spotted the baby lying naked and unattended around 10 am while passing through the area. Acting swiftly, she rescued the child, bathed her, covered her with clean clothes, and alerted the police.

Dhantoli police responded quickly and took the baby into their care. She was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Nagpur, where doctors confirmed that the infant is in stable condition.

Authorities have launched an investigation and are scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas to trace the individual(s) responsible for abandoning the child. The police are also seeking assistance from local residents for any leads that could help identify those involved.

This heart-wrenching case of child abandonment has sparked outrage among citizens, with many calling for strict action against the culprits. Police have registered a case and further investigation is ongoing.